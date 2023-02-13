Elizabeth J. Benz | Obituary

Elizabeth J. “Betty” Benz (nee Linker), 91, of Valmeyer, died Feb. 9, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 4, 1931, in St. Louis.

Betty was a former member of Sisters of Mercy Convent – St. Mary’s Hospital in Clayton, Mo., where she was an administrator, and she worked for the federal government before retiring. Betty loved music, dancing and played the trumpet. Her friends, especially at Oak Hill, knew that Betty could sing all the songs knowing every word by heart. Her smile was a message to everyone that she loved life and wanted to share it.

She is survived by her twin sister Peggy Gray, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Walter Benz; parents Herman and Margaret (nee Weber) Linker; brothers Eugene Linker and Jerome Linker; and sisters Myrtle Andres, Martha McNulty and Dorothy Danley.

At Elizabeth’s request she donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Oak Hill.