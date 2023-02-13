Evelyn O. Weihl | Obituary

Evelyn O. Weihl (nee Gummersheimer), 82, of Waterloo, died Feb. 12, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Columbia.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Roger Weihl, Laura (Roger) Kinzinger, Jeff Weihl, Danny Weihl and Connie (Donnie) Rusteberg; grandchildren Eric (Nicole) Kinzinger, Justin (Emily) Kinzinger, Shasta Weihl, Adam Weihl and Kyle Rusteberg; great -grandchildren Hunter, Easton, Connor, Otto and Felix Kinzinger; sister Olivia Matzenbacher; brother-in-law Paul E. (Joan) Weihl; sisters-in-law Maralee Weihl; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Roy H. Weihl (married May 30, 1959), parents William C. and Alvina (nee Kuni) Gummersheimer and sisters Arline M. Kern and Ethel Loehr.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of service Feb. 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will be at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo; or donor’s choice.