Janice E. O’ Connor | Obituary

Janice E. O’ Connor (nee Dailey), 62 of Waterloo, born Oct. 20, 1959, in St. Charles, Mo., died Jan. 12, 2022, at Mercy South Hospital.

Janice worked at Ryerson Steel in St. Louis for over 16 years and was a housewife for over 28 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband Michael O’ Connor; Jan and Mike were together 10 years before being united in marriage on Jan. 30, 1988, at Maplewood Park Baptist Church in Cahokia; daughters Meghan (Jerrod) Lay of Waterloo and Katelyn (Cole) Laramore of Waterloo; brother, Gary Dailey Jr. of Bonne Terre, Mo.; and grandchildren, Carter and Carson. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gary and Freda Dailey (nee Alberts) and aunts Karen Stephens and Evelyn Gainer.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Reverend Rick Lay officiating.

Memorials may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.