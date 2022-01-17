Erwin ‘Fezz’ W. Kopp | Obituary

Erwin “Fezz” William Kopp, age 81, of Paris Crossing, Ind., died Jan. 13, 2022, at his home. Fezz entered this life on Sept. 10, 1940, in Waterloo. He was the son of the late Emil Charles and Edna C. (nee Matzenbacher) Kopp.

He was raised in Waterloo and graduated high school there. He was inducted into the United States Army on Feb. 3, 1959, in St. Louis. He rose to the rank of sergeant serving in the Command Operations Company 50th Signal Battalion during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on June 1, 1962 at Fort Bragg, N.C., receiving the Parachutist Badge, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. He remained in the reserves until being discharged on Feb. 2, 1965.

In 1963, Fezz was united in marriage to Edith Ellen Pearson. This union of 43 years settled in Paris Crossing in 1969.

Fezz enjoyed farming for the rest of his life raising Hereford cattle. He was a good neighbor and friend and enjoyed playing cards and socializing.

Fezz is survived by his sister-in-law Delores Kopp of Waterloo; his nephews Eric Kopp and Mark (Rachel) Kopp; nieces Tania (Terry) Kopp Barbeau and Natalie Kopp; great-nephews and great-nieces Joseph, Tyler and Rebecca Barbeau and Steven and Bailey Kopp; great-great-nephew and great-great niece Harley and Jaxson Barbeau; and many friends.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Edith Ellen Pearson Ellis White Kopp in 2006 and brother Earl L. Kopp, in 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-8 Jan. 21 at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre in Madison, Ind.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Conrad Kohlmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted at the graveside by American Legion Post No. 581, Columbia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery Township Fire Department; or the American Legion Post No. 581, Columbia.