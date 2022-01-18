Arlin H. Obst | Obituary

Arlin H. Obst, 98, of Waterloo, died Jan. 16, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 31, 1923, in Horse Prairie.

Arlin was born and raised on a Red Bud dairy farm but with encouragement from his parents, he followed his leanings to become an educator. Obst served as farm advisor for the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service from July 1961 to December 1986 in Monroe County before his retirement.

Arlin is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo and Waterloo Rotary. He was formerly a member of Monroe County Pork Producers, Monroe County Fair Association and University of Illinois Agriculture Advisor.

He is survived by his wife Marian Obst; children Mike Obst and David Obst; granddaughter Elizabeth Obst; sister Verna Levery; and nieces Susan and Sheryl and Marian and Diane.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Selma (nee Kloepper) Obst and sister Melba Schmitt.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 19, 2022 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 8 a.m. until time of service Jan. 20 at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo.

A funeral will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Red Bud.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Monroe County 4H Foundation.