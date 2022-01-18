Shirley A. Glass | Obituary

Shirley Ann Glass (nee McClure), 79, of Millstadt, died Jan. 16, 2022, in Mascoutah. She was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Mound, Ark.

Her faith was revealed in her daily life, helping others in her business dealings. Shirley was born into a long life of service to others. Her father was her mentor and his description of her was a “go-getter.” Family was very important to Shirley all her life and she was blessed with two daughters, six granddaughters, three great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons. Shirley never missed an opportunity to help, guide and love each one of them.

Shirley enjoyed living at The Legacy and The Cambridge House Assisted Living and really enjoyed all the activities, events, musical sessions, numerous holiday events and trips. All the staff and residents were very special to her. Shirley never met a stranger she didn’t love.

She is survived by her children Helen (Dave) Siebenberger and Michele (Jeff) Griffin; grandchildren Jennifer (Josh) Schmitz, Jessica (Alex) Schmidt, Stephanie (Todd) Rick, Jaclyn Griffin (Reginald Williams), Hanna Griffin and Madison Griffin; great-grandchildren Bailey and Simon Rick, Elliot and Blayke Schmitz and Harland Williams; brother Bob (Kathy) McClure; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Glass; son-in-law Floyd H. Poelker; parents Herman O. & Annie V. (nee Jackson) McClure; brother Billy W. McClure; and sister-in-law Carol Sue Reeder.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Jan. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Darrel Weber officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Zion Evangelical Church – Millstadt.