James “Mitch” Ellis Jr. | Obituary

James M. “Mitch” Ellis Jr., 49, of Hecker, died Oct. 11, 2019, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 20, 1970, in St. Louis.

Mitch was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church PCA – Waterloo, a St. Louis County Police officer, US Marine Veteran, and volunteered with Boy Scouts of America.

He is survived by his wife Nicole L. Ellis (nee Johnston); children Ethan Ellis, Emma Ellis, Melissa Ellis, Courtney Ellis and Luke Ellis; parents James M. “Mitch”, Sr. and Mary (nee Geerling) Ellis; grandmother Shirley Geerling; brother William “Bill” Ellis; mother-in-law Mary Johnston; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Michelle & Gary Kohler; nieces and nephews Sam, Ben, & Gracie Kohler; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Henry Geerling and William Davis; grandmother Laura (nee Davis) Ellis; and father-in-law Charles Johnston.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA in Waterloo, Pastor Andrew Cheatham officiating.