Roy Lingle | Obituary

Roy Eugene Lingle, 94, of Columbia, died Oct. 10, 2019 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born July 4, 1925, in Desoto, son of the late Roy Lee and Lavina (nee Brown) Lingle.

Roy graduated from Carbondale High School in Carbondale, and worked for Monsanto as a research laboratory technician. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a faithful member of Christian Assembly Church in Millstadt.

Surviving are his daughter Debra Arras; his grandchildren Julie (Curt) Crossley, Jonathan (Erica) Arras and Amanda (Alex) Kupka; his great-grandchildren Emily, Curtis III, Thomas Roy, Grace, Anna and Emma Sue along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn (nee Davis) Lingle and his son-in-law Norman Arras.

Life celebration visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Christian Assembly Church in Millstadt

Life celebration services will be 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the church, with Rev. Steve Coy officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.