Alvis A. Hoffmann | Obituary

Alvis A. Hoffmann, 83, of Waterloo, died Oct. 15, 2019, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 1, 1935, in Fults, son of the late Leland and Marie Pauline (nee Rippelmeyer) Hoffmann.

He was a member of St. John UCC – Valmeyer, previously worked at Luhr Bros., and Hoeffken Construction, retired from ABF Trucking.

He is survived by his wife Patricia “Patsy” (nee Lueking ) Hoffmann; sister Janice (Carl) Nagel; sister-in-law Twyla Hoffmann; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Alvis is preceded in death by his sister Marilyn (Glenn) Luhr and brother Cletus L. Hoffmann; mother-in-law and father-in-law William and Alice Lueking.

Memorial visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service Oct. 19 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

Memorial service is 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at St. John United Church of Christ, Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John UCC – Carolonic Bells and Sound System.