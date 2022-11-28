Iris M. Buettner | Obituary

Iris Mae Buettner (nee Nagel), 86, of Waterloo, died Nov. 24, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born May 30, 1936, in Renault.

Iris was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo. She also belonged to a local cancer survivor group after showing resilience and perseverance through her own battles. In her professional years, Iris worked for the Western Egyptian Head Start Program and later sold real estate.

She was extremely rooted in family history and enjoyed researching genealogy and even created a family cookbook. One of Iris’s favorite pastimes was playing cards with her friends. However, she most enjoyed spending quality time with her beloved family. She was an endearing and supportive mother and an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children Marc Buettner and Dawn (Don) Sutter; grandchildren Shane Buettner, Abbey Sutter and Amanda (Jordan) Burdg; great-grandchildren Olivia, Ava, Lily, Cynthia and Amelia; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Victor T. Buettner; son David M. “Big Bitts” Buettner; and parents George F. and Nelda (nee Studt) Nagel.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until time of service Dec. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Siteman Cancer Center; or American Heart Association.