Donald O. Bray | Obituary

Donald O. Bray, 75, of Waterloo, died Nov. 26, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born July 11, 1947, in East St. Louis, son of the late Henry L. and Melvina (nee Northcutt) Bray. He was married to Beth (nee Wagner) Bray, who survives him. They were married Oct. 15, 1994, at the Maplewood Baptist Church, Cahokia.

When Don was in high school he played several sports, becoming very successful. He was also class president his senior year. After high school he started his career, first with Pizza Hut then Greyhound Food Service. He then opened up his own Your Choice Family Restaurants in Cahokia and Branson, Mo. After that he worked for Huck’s Food Service, then for Combined Insurance, where he became a territory manager until his retirement. After retirement he and Beth became social members of the Waterloo Country Club.

Don and Beth became members of First Baptist Church in Columbia in June 2021, and immediately joined small group. Having looked for a long time, they found their church home there. Don was adamant to find the right church home!

Things he enjoyed most were working in the yard, traveling and spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters.

Don loved life and was very well liked.

Also, surviving are his sons Russell W. Bray and Christopher L. Bray; grandchildren Abigail Bray and Alexis Bray; brothers, Robert (Judy) Bray and Stanley Bray, along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Lawrence Bray.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10-10:45 a.m. Dec. 7 at the First Baptist Church, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the church following the visitation with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: the American Heart Association, St. Louis; American Cancer Society, Maryville; or First Baptist Church Building Fund, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.