Danny G. Whelan | Obituary

Danny G. Whelan, 62, of Waterloo, died Nov. 23, 2022, in St. Louis,. He was born April 22, 1960, in Red Bud.

Danny was a member of IBEW 309 (Collinsville) and a Pack Leader for Cub Scouts Troop 318.

He is survived by his children Adam Whelan, Colin Whelan, and Chase Whelan; brother and sisters Cheryl (Mike) Donjon, Randy (April) Whelan, and Rhonda Whelan; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert G. and Laverne A. (nee Hoerr) Whelan; and brother David R. Whelan.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.