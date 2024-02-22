Houston F. Bates Sr. | Obituary

Houston Frank Bates Sr., 86, of Waterloo, passed away Feb. 21, 2024, in his daughter and son-in-law’s home in Waterloo. He was born July 28, 1937 in Haleyville, Ala.

Houston served in the United States Navy from January of 1955 to June of 1958, during the Korean War, aboard the USS Baltimore. He then worked at Chrysler’s Fenton Plant No. 1, where he retired after 33 years.

Houston was a life member of Waterloo VFW Post 6504 and member of Columbia American Legion Post 581.

He is survived by his brother Jesse J “Pete” (Joye) Bates of Decatur, Ala.; sister Patricia Ann (John) Byers of Montgomery City, Mo.; daughters Vonda (Larry) Meyer of Wright City, Mo,; Becky (Brad) Krueger of Waterloo and Missy (Denis) Jeffries, Moberly, Mo.; as well as his grandchildren Tim Derr, Jennifer Derr, Kim Robison, Katie Jenkins, Keri Seidt, Nathan Vogt, Shelly Welker,and Hannah Welker. He is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife of 23 years Wanda Faye (Anders) Bates; son Houston F. Bates Jr.; sisters Lois Jean Aderholt, Norma Inez Barr, Billie Jo Beard and Ginger Delores Willis; and brother Jerry Rowe Bates.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Feb. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at a later date at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Cedar Hill, Mo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be given to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Helping Strays of Monroe County.