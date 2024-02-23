Connie L. Davis | Obituary

Connie Lou Davis, 66, of Waterloo, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 21, 2024. Connie was born on Nov. 25, 1957, in Staunton, to Lenox and Vonda (nee Johnson) Fenton, and her parents precede her in death.

Animals were a special part of Connie’s life. She lovingly cared for her fur babies, and she enjoyed watching the wildlife on the family’s country estate. She also enjoyed birdwatching, especially the hummingbirds coming to their feeders. Warm and sunny days were Connie’s favorite, and she could often be found lounging around the pool or lake taking in the sun’s warmth and watching her loved ones play in the water. She also enjoyed peaceful drives, going thrifting for treasures and baking delicious desserts.

Family was the central part of Connie’s life. She always said her children were her greatest accomplishments. She was especially close to her daughter Rachel and son Mike. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, dear aunt and beloved friend to many.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Rachel (Jeff) Schult and Mike (Taylor) Davis; brother, Lenny (Micki) Fenton; grandchildren Mark and Thomas Palmer, Kayla (Bobby) Hill, Jackson, Molly and Ben Davis; great-grandchildren Adriana, Camryn and Jackson Hill in addition to extended family and beloved friends.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Dwain Davis, son Mark Davis and her brothers James Burton, John Treece, Tom Fenton and Lou Burton.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Hoffen Funeral Home in Millstadt is in charge of arrangements.