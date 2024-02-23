Virlyn M. ‘Buddy’ Allscheid | Obituary

Virlyn M. “Buddy” Allscheid, 87, of Waterloo, died Feb. 22, 2024, in Columbia. He was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Fults.

Buddy was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Our Lady of Good Counsel in Renault, Sons of Neptune Diving Team, Prairie du Rocher Saddle Club and co-organizer of Kaskaskia Trail Reenactment Drive. Buddy was also a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his children Tamara (John) Looby, Vince (Diane) Allscheid, Victoria (Dwayne) Davis, Jeanette (Ryan) Wade, Bryan (Jennifer) Allscheid, and Jacque’ (Daniel) Breeden; grandchildren Eric Grossmann, Dylan Allscheid, James Cody Voss, Olivia (Lawrence) VanDaley, Jake Wade, Tim Jones, Andrew Mudgette, Hayden Mudgette, Elijah Allscheid, Eastden Allscheid, Anna Breeden, and Zach Breeden; great grandchildren Beau Voss and Oslo Jones; brother Melvin (Jackie) Allscheid; sister Yvonne (Rich) Lammert, friend Dave Lehr; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his first wife Dixie (nee Davis) Allscheid; second wife Janice (nee McDowell) Allscheid; sisters Darlene James and Jeanette Lentz; daughter Robin Krebel; and grandchildren Levi Voss and Dixon Allscheid.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Feb. 25 and 9 a.m. until time of service Feb. 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral will follow visitation Feb. 26 at the funeral home with Deacon Doug Boyer officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Illinois