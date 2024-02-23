Thomas C. Diehl | Obituary

Thomas Charles Diehl, 75, born Jan. 12, 1949, in Belleville, died peacefully on Feb. 15, 2024 in Durham, N.C. after bravely fighting Parkinson’s Multiple System Atrophy.

Tom’s journey led him from Gibault High School to University of Dayton and his career as an electrician spanned Syracuse, New York, Webster Groves, Missouri, and Durham, North Carolina where he established Diehl Electrical Services, Inc.

Tom’s love for nature, hiking, canoeing coupled with a passion for jazz music and dancing defined his vibrant spirit. He loved basketball especially his favorite team Duke University.

Tom’s resilience in the face of illness and his unwavering love for family will be forever remembered. May his spirit find peace and the memories of Tom continue to inspire those who knew him.

A devoted family man, Tom is survived by his wife Cynthia Wallis Hill, sons Ben (Christine) Diehl and Jason (Lisa) Diehl. He is also survived by Cynthia’s children Courtney Hill, Stephanie Wallis, and Tyler Wallis, his sisters Barbara (Mike) Munger, Kristine (Jerry) Wittenauer, Pat (Jeff) Scace, and Jennifer (Dave) Trousdale, grandchildren, Julia and Ryan Diehl, Elise and Sutton Diehl, Lyda and Anna Williams, Ella and Violet Wallis, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Ruth (nee Kuehner) Diehl and siblings Mary and Bobby.

In honor of Tom’s memory, the family will hold small ceremonies in Durham, N.C. and Crestwood, Mo.

As an expression of sympathy, contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s MSA Coalition.