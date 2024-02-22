James R.H. ‘Stumper’ Stumpf | Obituary

James R. H. “Stumper” Stumpf, Major, USAF (ret.) 88, of Callaway, flew west to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2024.

Jim was born on Oct. 20, 1935, in Waterloo. He graduated Valmeyer High School in 1953 and attend SIU Carbondale, graduating with a BSIE. Jim was commissioned into the United States Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base on March 16, 1958. He was the honor graduate for his navigator training class at Harlingen Air Force Base.

He selected Glasgow Air Force Base as a RIO in the 13th Fighter-Intercept Squadron, flying the F-101 Voodoo. He attended Interceptor Weapons School at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. Next was Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, in the 444th FIS for three years. He went to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, for F-4 Phantom qualification, then to Homestead Air Force Base for training as a weapons systems officer.

He transferred to Ubon, Thailand, in the 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron, flying 155 combat missions over Vietnam during the one-year assignment, being awarded the Bronze Star and eight Air Medals.

He returned to the States, assigned to George Air Force Base in California in the 434th TFS, where he trained F-4 replacement air crews going to Vietnam.

Jim attended the Fighter Weapons School, earning the Outstanding Graduate Backseater for his class. He then went on to Ent Air Force Base in Colorado to work in the command post for North American Aerospace Defense Command and then Tyndall AFB to work in the plans department. He retired on July 31, 1980.

Jim was a proud member of AMVETS, Red River Valley Fighter Pilot Association, the Krewe of Ratz, antique tractor clubs, and a member of Parker Global Methodist Church. He was an IRS Vita volunteer.

He summered in Waterloo, with trips to Colorado and points beyond to attend tractor pulls, military reunions, trout fishing and visiting friends.

Next to his love of flying jets and tractors was talking with people. Those who knew Jim got to share his smile, humor and love of life. Even in his late 80s he tried new things. He loved his country, his church, his family and his fellow veterans.

Left to treasure his memory is his daughter Dawn M. Bellows; son Donald M. Stumpf; grandchildren Melinda (BJ) Pippin, Amber (Stephen) Hicks, Michael Bellows and Amy Bellows; niece, Darla Stumpf; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a great niece; and cousins. He also leaves behind special friends Anna Myers, Mark and Lisa Morris and Mike and Kay Foy and his sweet calico cat, Little Kitty.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Henry J. and Laura C. Stumpf; sister Debra K. Diemert; ex-wife, Kathryn J. “Jean” Stumpf; and son-in-law Charles L. Bellows.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Parker Global Methodist Church or to Red River Valley Fighter Pilot Association.

Those wishing to extend condolences online may do so at heritagefhllc.com.