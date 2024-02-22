Carla J. Pluff | Obituary

Carla Jean Pluff (nee Baird), 89, died Feb. 20, 2024. She was born on Oct. 23, 1934 in East St. Louis. On Sept. 24, 1955, she married Virgil “Smokey” Pluff at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Together they raised two sons, Mark and Scott.

Carla graduated from St. Teresa Academy in 1952. She was a professional dancer and dance instructor, appearing in the Dance Chorus for the 1951 and 1953 seasons of the Muny Theater in St. Louis. In 1964 she founded the Cahokia Village Library where she served as head librarian for eleven years. During that time, she designed the municipal flag and motto for the Village of Cahokia. She was an active volunteer at the Jarrot Mansion, Cahokia Courthouse, and Holy Family Log Church. In 1980 she graduated from Saint Louis University with a Bachelor of Business degree in accounting. She owned a solo accounting practice for many years and served as an Enrolled Agent, Accredited Tax Advisor, and carried a Treasury Card. She was an active member of the National Society of Public Accountants and Independent Accountants Association of Illinois.

Carla pursued interests in French Colonial and Native American history, authoring a book and several articles on these subjects. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter G. and Bernadine (Bid) J. (Duke) Baird, brother Donald R. (Elsie) Baird. She is survived by her sons Mark (Julia) and Scott (Kristina), grandchildren Sarah, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Madelyn, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service Feb. 23 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Father John Igwe C. M. officiating.

Interment will be ar at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church;

or Kaskaskia Cahokia Trail Coalition.

Arrangements were handled by Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.