Harold Nobbe | Obituary

Harold H. Nobbe, 91, of Waterloo, died Jan. 2, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Waterloo.

He was a member of the Waterloo Fire Department; Fox Lake; and Coon Lake.

He is survived by his son Dr. Dennis Nobbe; sister Ellen Bode; brother Carl H. Nobbe; and sister-in-law Lillian (Norman) Eggemeyer.

Harold is preceded in death by his wife Barbara A. Nobbe (nee Keim); son Michael Lee Nobbe; brothers Orville Nobbe, Paul Nobbe, and Glenn “Pete” Nobbe; sister Audrey Fauth; sisters-in-law Carol, Mary Lou and Annette Nobbe; brothers-in-law Dick Fauth and Louie Bode.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service Jan. 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC-Waterloo.