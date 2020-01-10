William S. Mygatt | Obituary

William S. Mygatt, 86, of Waterloo, and formerly of Columbia, died Jan. 10, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud. He was born March 30, 1933, in Pine Bluff, Ark, son of the late Ernest and Daisy (nee Jacks) Mygatt. He was married to Flora Mae, nee Ballard, Mygatt, who survives him. They were married Sept. 27, 1952.

Bill had earned his bachelor’s degree from SIU Carbondale and his master’s degree from SIU Edwardsville. He started his teaching career in Roxana, where he had also coached football. He was a former principal and then superintendent for Columbia Unit School District 4. He was a Mason for 65 years, and a member of Columbia Blue Lodge, 474, A.F. & A.M., where he had served as Past Master and Grand Lecturer, Bethany United Methodist Church, Columbia and American Legion Post 581, Columbia. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Also surviving are his children Cheryl (Larry) Champa of East Alton, Stan (Jackie) Mygatt of Sikeston, Mo. and Deborah (Donald) Ries of Fults; grandchildren Amanda (Keith) Armon, Jennifer (Vinay) Kumar, Scott (Stacy) Mygatt, Sean (Timberly) Mygatt, Rachel Mygatt, Kimberly (David) Grimes and Timothy (Raphielle Franklin) Ries; 17 great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by half brother Marion ‘Mike’ Mygatt.

Visitation will be Jan. 18 10 a.m. noon at Bethany United Methodist Church, Columbia.

Memorial Services will follow, Pastor Allen Miller officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Bethany United Methodist Church, Columbia or Columbia Blue Lodge #474 A.F. & A.M.