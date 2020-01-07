Gerard A. Lavoie | Obituary

Gerard “Jerry” A. Lavoie, 81, of Columbia, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis on Jan. 5, 2020. Born on Oct. 20, 1938 in Nashua, New Hampshire, he was the son of Armand H. and Laurette Lavoie and they precede him in death. Jerry was also preceded in death by a brother, Lenny Lavoie and a granddaughter, Alicia McClain.

Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Boy Scout Master in Troop 425. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Columbia, and the VFW in Columbia. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, stamp collecting, playing bingo and watching baseball. Jerry was a dear friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61 years, LaVerne Lavoie of Columbia, whom he married on Sept. 27, 1958; children Mike (Patty) Lavoie, Ron (Kara) Lavoie and Cheryl (Don) Johnson; siblings Ronald (Kathy) Lavoie, Rick (Linda) Lavoie, Patty (Bob) Charest and Linda (the late Ron) Thipatot; grandchildren Brandon (Julie) Lavoie, Brooke (Calvin) Barton, Brittany (Dan) Lavoie-Green, Kaila Lavoie and Chrystal (Casey) Bradshaw; great-grandchildren: Colette Lavoie, Alaina Barton, Grace Barton, Toby Bradshaw, Serenity Bradshaw, Charlene Brooks and Daniel Hillburn. Jerry also leaves behind many beloved friends.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Columbia

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Fairview Heights.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Columbia.