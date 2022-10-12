Geraldine A. Vogt | Obituary

Geraldine Ann Vogt (nee Hess), 86, of Waterloo, died Oct. 11, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Ruma.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo and a dedicated wife and mother. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, embroidery and gardening.

She is survived by her children Diane (Tom) Sendelbeck; Carol Vogt, Bonnie Vogt, Allen (Karen) Vogt, Brian (Cindy) Vogt and Linette Hermanns; son-in-law James Hermanns; grandchildren Emily LaCasse, Kelly Sendelbeck, Ashley (Zach) Opel, Lauren (John) Wuertz, Megan Vogt and Elayna Hermanns; great-grandchildren Cameron Gillen, Jameson Opel, Jackson Opel and Walter Wuertz; sisters Eva Joan (Art) Ahne and Patricia (Don) Stimler; and brothers Roger (Carol) Hess and Raymond (Gladys) Hess.

Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband Orval F. “Buddy” Vogt; grandson J.P. LaCasse; parents Herman and Florence (nee Kelley) Hess; sister and brother-in-law Josephine and Robert Gregson.

Visitation is 8-9:45 a.m. Oct. 15 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the church with Father Osang Idagbo C.M., and Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School; or Gibault Catholic High School.