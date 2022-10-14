Margie J. Ellis | Obituary

Margie Jean Ellis (nee Sunderman), 80, of Largo, Fla., died Sept. 30, 2022. She was born March 30, 1942, in Belleville, to the late Ben and Alice Sunderman. She married Jesse E. Ellis on May 5, 1962, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia.

She is survived by her daughter London (Peter) Vroom, brother Jim Sunderman, sister Mary Lou (Norman) Jatho, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jesse, son Scott and infant sister Bonnie Sue.

Margie’s wished were to be cremated.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Cemetery in Columbia at a later date.