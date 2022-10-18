Gerald Q. ‘Jerry’ Miller | Obituary

Gerald Q. “Jerry” Miller, 81, of Waterloo, died Oct. 16, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born May 25, 1941, in Waterloo.

Jerry was the former owner of Miller Heating and Cooling. He loved camping and sports, especially Cardinals baseball.

He is survived by his wife Donna Miller (nee Ponder); children Christine (Norm) Sanders, Gerald (Laura) Miller and Matthew (Kara) Miller; stepchildren Melissa (Dale) Lutman and Sherry (Sean) Spano; grandchildren Kyle (Lauren) Sanders, Ashley (Ben) Lifritz, Chandler (Tyler) Doerr, Gage Byrd-Miller, Mason Miller, Phebe Miller, Kristen (Josh) Sapaw and Dylan Hunt; and great-grandchildren Hallie, David and Hudson Sanders, Laney Lifritz, Connor and Rylee Sapaw, baby Doerr (December 2022); and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine Miller (nee Parker); parents Robert and Virginia (nee Jones) Miller; brother Robert Miller; and sister Juanita “Nita” Loesche.

Visitation is 2 p.m. until time of prayer service Oct. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the funeral home with Father Evaristus Akabueze officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.