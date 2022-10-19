Martha E. Jahr | Obituary

Martha Ellen (Aumiller) Jahr, 93, of Waterloo, died Oct. 17, 2022, at Twin Willows Nursing Center in Salem, where she had lived since May 2021.

Martha was born on Aug. 27, 1929, in Kinmundy, the daughter of Edward E. Aumiller and Anna Bessie (Chance) Aumiller. She was a 1948 graduate of the Mt. Vernon High School and then joined the Air Force in 1951. She lived in Valmeyer for many years before moving to Waterloo.

Martha loved to read, do puzzles, and visit with friends. She was a member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

She was married to Edward John Jahr, who preceded her in death on May 28, 2001.

Martha was dearly loved, and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her daughter Ruby L. Jahr of Salem; son Martin E. Aumiller of Waterloo; grandsons Christopher A. Jahr and Todd J. Jahr, both of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sister Neva Deal; and brothers Robert, David and Calvin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers Elvin, Johnny and Raymond; sisters Vera Pearl, Mildred, Helen Fisher, Margaret Wheeler and Genevieve Bruce; and her daughter A.M. Catherine Stepanek.

A memorial service celebrating Martha’s life will be held at a later date.

Crouse Funeral Home in Salem is assisting the family with arrangements.