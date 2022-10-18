Donald W. Francescon | Obituary

Donald William Francescon, 88, of Waterloo, died Oct. 13, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Johnston City.

He is survived by his children Brenda (Frank) Hunter, Donald (Tracey) Francescon and Anthony (Kathy) Francescon; grandchildren Erica, Chris, Alex, Donald (Allison), Thomas and John; great-grandchildren; brothers Robert (Donna) Francescon and Mike Francescon; sisters Pat McClung and Shirley Melvin; brother-in-law George “Mike” (Linda) Kowalis; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donald is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann Francescon and parents John and Margaret (nee Chapman) Francescon.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Deacon Tom Helfrich officiating.

Interment will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church – Waterloo.