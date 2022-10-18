David L. Niehaus | Obituary

David Leo Niehaus, 76, of Baldwin, died Oct. 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 6, 1946, in St. Louis to the late Ardell and Hazel (nee Craig) Niehaus.

Dave was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith on May 13, 1958 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1964.

Dave began his career at Peabody Coal as a heave equipment operator and spent 25 years driving a truck for Tillock Steel and Salvage, while owning his own business, Baldwin Welding and Fabricating. In his free time, Dave enjoyed traveling, creating metal art, gardening, caring for his mini farm and spending time with family and neighbors. He was a prankster and no one was off limits.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gweneth (nee Bolino) Niehaus, who was by his side for 44 years. He was a loving father to his son Derek (Bethany) Niehaus and daughter Zelina Niehaus of Waterloo. He is also survived by his sister Arlene (Whitey) Leonard of St. Louis. His greatest joys were his grandchildren Palmona, Augustine and Mozelle Niehaus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Sandra Niehaus, Mary Glotfelty and Barbara Niehaus and brother Paul Niehaus.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Waterloo.

Interment will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for a park bench in Dave’s memory.

Arrangements were handled by Kutis Funeral Home – South County.