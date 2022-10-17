Gene R. Doerr | Obituary

Gene Richard Doerr, 86, years of Columbia, died Oct. 14, 2022, at Mercy South, St. Louis. He was born April 13, 1936, in East St. Louis, to the late Edward Doerr and Matilda Doerr (nee Wright).

He was a retired aerospace engineer for the U.S. Army Systems Command and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served as a volunteer archivist for Parks College of St. Louis University and as a volunteer worker restoring Eagle Cliff/Miles Cemetery.

He is survived by his godchild Lori ( Jerry) Brickeen of Collinsville, their children Ben Brickeen, Brittany (Jeff) Bailey, and Bethaney Brickeen, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was also preceded in death by his uncle William Doerr.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, with Rev. William Groennert officiating.

Interment will follow in the cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eagle Cliff/Miles Cemtery Inc.; or to Human Support Services.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.