George Tuttle | Obituary

George Everett Tuttle, 79, died Oct. 7, 2019 at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

George was born on April 28, 1940 in Danville, Ill. to Veronica Billings Tuttle and George A. Tuttle. He married Judith Dickson on June 30, 1963 in Danville where they started their married life. She survives.

After serving in the Army, George attended Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education and education administration. He served as a teacher in Streator, Ill., Waterloo and Hecker, where he also served as principal.

Along with his love of educating, travel and camping were a great source of joy throughout his adult life. He and Judy enjoyed four trips to Alaska, along with numerous trips throughout the continental US and Hawaii. After retiring, George and Judy combined their love of travel with service through NOMADS, a United Methodist mission group.

Spending time with his grandchildren became another source of happiness, and he was always ready to tease his grandkids, play a game with them, or tell the latest corny joke.

He was a faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Columbia, a past member of the Masonic Lodge, a member of the American Legion Metzger-Crook Post 747, Waterloo, and the Illinois Retired Teacher’s Association.

Surviving are sons, John (Amy) Tuttle of Woodstock, Ill. and Douglas (Susie) Tuttle of Waterloo. He was blessed to enjoy five grandchildren, Meghan (Dan) Skief, Aaron (Jessica) Tuttle, Emily Tuttle, Allison Tuttle and Harrison Tuttle as well as two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Jackson Skief. Also surviving are two sisters, Teresa Tuttle and Renee (Mark) Ferrell, and one sister-in-law, Marilyn (John) Hilliard.

Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Oct. 10 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Columbia, and Oct. 11 for one hour prior to the funeral service.

A funeral service will be held at the church on 10 a.m. Oct. 11.

Burial will follow the service at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church or NOMADS.