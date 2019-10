Larsen-Sanchez | Wedding

Lesley Marie Larsen and Esteban Xavier Sanchez were married June 21, 2019 in Naples, Fla.

The bride is the daughter of Michael and Jill Larsen of Waterloo.

The groom is the son of Rosa Cueva and the late Patricio Sanchez of Quito, Ecuador.

The bride is a 2004 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School. She also earned a BS from University of Illinois and an Masters of Accounting from Saint Louis University. She is currently an audit senior manager at Anders CPA+ Advisors. The groom is a earned an MBA in corporate finance, venture capital and strategy consulting from Washington University. He is currently a senior manager in strategy and business development at Indigo Ag.

A reception was held at The Inn of 5th in Naples, Fla.