Margarette M. Schrader | Obituary

Margarette M. Schrader (nee Krueger), 73, of Waterloo, died Oct. 11, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born April 3, 1946, in East St. Louis.

Margarette was a member of Millstadt Community Choir, Rockin’ Red Hat Ladies, retired from Harrisonville Telephone Co. and was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church PCA.

She is survived by her husband Darrell E. Schrader; sister Martha (Kenneth) Church; niece and nephews Jessica Church, Robert Church, Timothy (Samantha) Schrader and Daniel (Anna) Schrader; great nieces; and great nephews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Diann (Mark) Scherle and Rev. Darwin (Karen) Schrader; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Dwain Schrader.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Oct. 13 and 9 a.m. until time of service Oct. 14 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA in Waterloo, Pastor Andrew Cheatam and Pastor Tom Jones officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County Christian School for Scholarships or Monroe County History Museum.