Gabriel Suchman | Obituary

Gabriel I. Suchman, 92, of Columbia, died October 3, 2020, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud. He was born May 8, 1928, in Ava, son of the late John and Mary (nee Shields) Suchman. He was married to the late Vivian, (nee Morris) Suchman. They were married May 8, 1953, in Ava. She had passed away July 20, 2013.

Gabe was a member of Iron Workers – Local 396, St. Louis. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. Gabe had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a member of American Legion Post 581. Gabe and Vivian enjoyed the outdoors and fishing together over the years at their Potosi Lake house. He loved his time with the kids and grandkids, and was a devoted baseball Cardinals and past football Cardinals fan while they were in St. Louis.

Surviving are his son Randy (Elizabeth) Suchman of Belleville; daughter Brenda (Marvin) Denison of Columbia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Mary H. Walker of Warrenton, Mo.; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers John, James, Leslie, Paul, Wayne, Simon and Robert Suchman, along with sister Kathryn Suchman.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all services will be private.

Interment will follow in the Ava-Evergreen Cemetery, Ava.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Church – Building Fund, 117 E. Madison, Columbia; or in the form of Masses.