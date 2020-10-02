Rebecca A. Roschnafsky | Obituary

Rebecca A. “Becky” Roschnafsky (nee Hern) 66, of Waterloo, died Oct. 1, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born June 23, 1954, in Red Bud.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and beloved aunt. Becky was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Wartburg, formerly worked for Dr. Winkler, Cardiology Consultants, and Orthopedic Surgeons.

She is survived by her husband Kurt Roschnafsky; son Ryan (Hanna) Roschnafsky; grandson Gerard Roschnafsky; sister Patricia Lenhardt; godchild Logan Rethwiesch; sister-in-law Joyce (Dan) Parsons; nieces; and nephews.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Estelle (nee McClone) Hern; son Joel Roschnafsky and brother Staton Hern.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service Oct. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Rev. Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Wartburg.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Life Network or Holy Cross Cemetery Fund.