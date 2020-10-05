Melinda F. Mehrtens | Obituary

Melinda “Mendy” Faye Mehrtens, 49, of Millstadt, died at her home on Oct. 2, 2020. Mendy was born on May 23, 1971, in Clovis, N.M. to Alvin and Sharon Mehrtens Jr. (nee Branson) of Millstadt.

Mendy grew up in Millstadt and developed many lifelong friendships. She then attended Illinois College in Jacksonville and studied political science. She was a beloved member of the Gamma Delta Sorority. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois College in 1993. After graduation, she worked for the Transportation Security Administration and then as a correctional officer; later she began working with disabled adults, her true passion, and remained in this field for the rest of her career. Mendy was loved by many of those with whom she worked and truly made a difference by touching many lives. She had a big heart and was a devoted foster parent and animal lover. Most of all, Mendy enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and her dear pets.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Sharon Mehrtens of Millstadt; foster daughter Roxy (Jeff) Hartmann and their daughter Lola; sister, Melanie (Tom) Schaltenbrand of O’Fallon, Ill.; Tom Theohar, who was like a brother to her; her niece Margaret Schaltenbrand of Seattle; nephew Samuel Schaltenbrand of Fayetteville; her special nephew Brendan Bueschel of Waterloo; great-niece Clara Ruth Schaltenbrand and great-nephew Samuel Schaltenbrand Jr., both of Fayetteville; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and beloved friends.

Mendy was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Mehrtens Jr. and her grandparents Joseph and Catherine Branson and Alvin and Elsa Mehrtens Sr.

Visitation will be held on Oct. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Hoffen Funeral Home, Millstadt.

Funeral services will be held on Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s UCC – Maeystown, with the Reverend Patrick Poole presiding.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Belleville Area Humane Society or Special Olympics.