Fred R. “Pappy” Naumann | Obituary

Fred R. “Pappy” Naumann, 82, of Valmeyer, died Jan. 29, 2021, in Freeburg. He was born Oct. 24, 1938, in East St. Louis, son of the late Fred Christ and Helen Louise (nee Taylor) Naumann.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, member of Labor Local #100 – East St. Louis (50+ year member), farmed for 30 years plus and enjoyed bowling and football.

He is survived by his wife Janis S. Naumann (nee Kennedy); children Matt Naumann, Leigh (Henry “Butch”) Ford, and Ben Naumann; grandchildren MacLain C. Naumann, Madison R. Naumann, Collin C. Ford, Kylie E. Ford, Aniston N. Naumann,and Shelton M. Naumann; brother Don (Ida) Naumann; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is also preceded in death by his brother Richard Naumann.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Feb. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at the funeral home with Pastor Guy Brilley officiating.

Interment will follow at Miles Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Diabetes Association or Helping Strays of Monroe County.