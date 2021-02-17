Ronald M. Glenn | Obituary

Ronald M. Glenn, 73, of Columbia died Feb. 13, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born May 23, 1947, to the late Naomi and Robert Glenn.

Ron was a devoted husband, married 37 years to Lolly, the love of his life.

Ron worked for over 20 years for the Monsanto Company and later opened and operated his own travel agency Glenn Travel. Ron was a man of deep faith and served as President of the Consistory of the St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia. Ron had always enjoyed music and sang in various choirs all of his life. He was also honored to be an Eagle Scout. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed, especially his trademark giggle and laugh.

Ron is survived by his twin brother Don and his wife Mona and best friends Sam and Kathleen Habermehl. He was deeply loved by Lolly’s parents, Reidun (Rev. Thomas) Jones and Henry E. (Donna) Knaust. He was a loving brother-in-law but more like a brother to the late Hank (Carol) Knaust; Wendy Knaust, Martha (Bob) Lutz, Eric (Laura) Knaust, Anne-Marie (Ian) Sears and an “Uncle Ron” to all his nieces and nephews.

There will be no memorial service due to COVID.

In honor of Ron’s memory donations may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ – Music Department, 127 St. Paul Street, Columbia.