Delbert R. Scheibe | Obituary

Delbert R. “Del” Scheibe, 78, of Waterloo, died Feb. 12, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born January 16, 1943, in Harrisonville.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, Knights of Columbus Council #1334, U.S. Army veteran, member of Valmeyer American Legion Post 901, Maeystown Sportsman’s Club, Waterloo Sportsman’s Club (past board member) and retried from Monroe County Highway Department.

Delbert is survived by his wife Janet Scheibe (nee Heusohn); children Scott (Kay) Scheibe, Keith (Sue) Scheibe and Kevin (Tracy) Scheibe; grandchildren Ashley (Tyler) Grau, Andrew (fiance Brandon) Scheibe, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Andres, Austin (fiance MaryAnn) Scheibe, Dillon (fiance Sydney) Scheibe, Devin Scheibe, Tyler Scheibe and Breanna Scheibe; great-grandchildren Kynlee Andres, Easton Grau, Maslynn Luke, Melody Luke and Liam Allen; sisters and brothers Charlotte (Lavern) Schmieg, Wilbert (Sandy) Scheibe and Ruth Ann Scheibe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Fred Runge, Jerry and Helen Heusohn, Judy and Bob Mentel, Joyce and Roland Wegener, Shirley Heusohn and Becky Heusohn; nieces; nephew; cousins; and friends.

Delbert is preceded in death by his parents Fred O. and Florence B. (nee Rick) Scheibe; brothers Halbert and Alois Scheibe; and sister Betty Runge.

Visitation will be Feb. 19 from 4-8 p.m. and Feb. 20 from 8-9:30 a.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Legion – Valmeyer; or family wishes.