William R. Simmons Jr. | Obituary

William R. Simmons Jr., 80, of Waterloo, died Feb. 9, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Mineral Point, Wisc.

He was a member of the American Legion, a U.S. Army veteran, and retired from Dow Chemical.

He is survived by his wife Margaret “Marge” Simmons (nee Sieli); children Angela Marie Simmons and Robert Rowlands Simmons; grandchildren Trevor William Simmons and Kaila Marie Simmons; sisters Nancy Larson, Sally Bockhop and Susan Holtz; brother Thomas Simmons; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

William is preceded in death by his parents William Rowlands and Helen E. (nee Martens) Simmons Sr.

A memorial service to be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois; or Helping Strays.

Arrangements provided by Quernheim Funeral Home.