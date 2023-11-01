Frances J. Sitzes | Obituary

Frances J. Sitzes, 92, of Cahokia Heights, died Nov. 1, 2023, at Bria of Columbia. She was born Sept. 9, 1931, in McEwen, Tenn., daughter of the late Jack and Kathryn Craft. She was married to the late Gordon Sitzes.

Frances loved to go fishing, crocheting, housekeeping and gardening. She fostered 73 newborn children for Catholic Charities at 10 cents/hour over the course of seven years while making many new clothes for them to enjoy. Frances was energetic and unpredictable, as she was quite the character.

Surviving are her son Gary (Debra) Sitzes of Waterloo; grandchild Joseph (Lori) Sitzes; great-grandchild Nicholas (Taylor) Sitzes; great-great-grandchild Samantha Sitzes; sister Mary Ann Wren; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Diana Sitzes.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 8 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral will follow at the funeral home with Jim Jarvis officiating.

Interment will be at the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: American Cancer Society, Maryville.