Patricia A. Smith | Obituary

Patricia A. Smith (nee Wilkerson), 84, of Waterloo, died Oct. 30, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Carlyle.

She was a devoted wife and mother who faced each day with her beautiful smile a wife who traveled with her husband, job site to job site, making a home each stop along the way, a caring mother to not only her four children, but in widowhood, created a safe and loving sanctuary for her rescued “fur babies.”

Mom will be greatly missed and forever loved.

She is survived by her children Dee Williams, Peggy A. Meskil, Nona (Richard) Sturdivant and Wes Smith; sisters Shirley Brown and Peggy Harter and brother Robert Wilkerson.

Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Fred W. Smith, parents James and Aletha (nee Carman) Wilkerson and brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Monroe County Humane Society.