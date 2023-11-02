Cletus J. Whelan | Obituary

Cletus John Whelan, 92, of Columbia, left this world for his next journey surrounded by family on Oct. 29, 2023.

A true river man, Cletus held many jobs throughout his 92 years, rising through the ranks to become a leader in the construction industry. He retired as President of Tower Rock Stone, Ste. Genevieve, Mo., and Vice President of Luhr Brothers Construction Company, Columbia. Cletus was known for his congenial personality. He greeted everyone he met with a handshake and a warm smile. He was a proud member of Immaculate Conception Parish, Columbia, and Operating Engineers Local 520 for over 60 years.

Family meant everything to Cletus. He loved to travel, dance, fish and play cards with his family and friends. Some of his favorite times were boating with the grandkids and great-grandchildren on the Lake of the Ozarks. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

He is survived by four children Michael (Janice) Whelan, James (Vicki) Whelan, Jan (Bill) Walsh and Gene (Pam) Whelan; grandchildren Shannon (Ted) Haney, Julie (Phil) Klazynski, Carrie (Tony) Egizi, Andy (Cheryl) Whelan, Matt Whelan, Lori Higgins (Bryan), Liz Ramey, Byron (Katie) Walsh, Jared (Sarah) Walsh, Dylan (Sarah)Walsh, Madison Whelan, Savanna (fiancé Anthony DeVore) Whelan and Sam Whelan; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers Allen and Gerald; sister Nancy Kruse and sister-in-laws Mable Whelan, Dorothy Heizer and Marie Heizer.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Patricia Ann (Heizer); parents Albert and Anna (Dieckmann-Jaenke) Whelan; granddaughter Erin K. Whelan; grandson,Jack Whelan; siblings Arnold, Eileen Kelley Jr., Leroy, and Mildred (Dehne); brother-in-laws Walter Kelley Jr. and Oliver Dehne; and sister-in-laws Freeda and Roslie.

Visitation will be Friday Nov. 3, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.

A mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. Nobv. 4 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorials can be sent to the Immaculate Conception Church Fund or Gibault Catholic High School.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.