Kay E. Eckrich | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 3, 2023

Kay Ellen Eckrich, 72, of Waterloo, born July 23, 1951, in St. Louis, died Oct. 29, 2023, at her residence.

Surviving are her brothers Kary (Barbara) Eckrich and Kip (Felicia) Eckrich; sister-in-law, Donna Eckrich; nieces Kellie Kilian and Kristen Schaefer; nephew Scott Eckrich; four great-nieces and nephews; and many friends that were dear to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Opal (nee Nasse) Eckrich and brother Kim Eckrich.

Following Kay’s wishes, a private cremation was held.

Arrangements were entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

