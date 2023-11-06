Cardon K. Lackey | Obituary

Cardon K. Lackey, 80, of Waterloo, born Sept. 17, 1943 in East St. Louis, died Nov. 4, 2023.

Cardon graduated from Cahokia Senior High School in 1961, where he was a standout starting pitcher. He was a lifelong pianist and organist and was an avid bowler, bowling several 300 games. He loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball and cars; however, his greatest love is his wife Phyllis and spending time with his grandchildren, family and dear friends,

Cardon was a giving person; even in death he gave to others as an organ donor.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years Phyllis A. Lackey (nee Donham); children Michele (Bryan) Knickerbocker of Columbia and Stephen (Kimberly) Lackey of Fenton, Mo.; brothers Rev. Ronald (Margaret) Lackey of Concord, N.C., and Barry (Cheryl) Lackey of Grand Blanc, Mich.; brother-in-law, Dennis (Rose) Donham of Wexford, Pa.; and grandchildren Jocee (Danson) Worley of Ft. Worth, Texas, Tasha (Lt. C. Wesley) Clark of Germany, Calvin Lackey and Abbott Lackey, both of Fenton, Mo. He was also a dear uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clair and Ella Nell Lackey Jr.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral services will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating.

Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to Helping Strays of Monroe County.