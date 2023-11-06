Betty J. Gardner | Obituary

Betty J. Gardner (nee Moss), died Nov. 6 at Oak Hill Nursing Home in Waterloo, at the age of 93 years and three months.

Betty was born and raised in Harrisburg, Ark. At the age of 17, in 1947, she married Rodney Gardner, and they were together until his death in 1989.

Betty retired from Continental Can Company in St. Louis. Betty was affectionately known as “Green Eyes” by her CB friends during the Citizens Band radio era. Betty was very fond of Elvis Presley and the old time Westerns on television.

Betty had lived at Oak Hill Nursing Home since 2015 fighting Alzheimer’s disease. Unfortunately, Alzheimer’s disease finally got the best of her. The family of Betty would like to express their most sincere gratitude to the staff of Oak Hill for the excellent care she received.

Betty is survived by her sons Rod (Linda) Gardner of San Antonio, Texas, and Larry (Donna) Gardner of Waterloo; daughters, Janice (George) Croft of Cahokia and Donna (Tim) Haley of Cahokia; brothers Thomas and Albert Moss; grandchildren Scott Gardner, Chad Gardner, Brad Gardner, Stacy Whitmire, Denny Gardner, LeAnna Schwartz and Donny Dycus; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband Rodney Gardner, parents Roy and Rose (nee Bricker) Moss and brother Eugene Moss.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. until time of service Nov. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at the funeral home.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Dupo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.