David R. Bequette | Obituary

David R. Bequette, 72, of Waterloo, died Nov. 1, 2023, with his family at his side. He was born Dec. 24, 1950, in East St. Louis, son of the late Raymond W. and Helen (nee Toenjes) Bequette.

David was loved by everyone he met. He was a problem solver that loved a challenge. He loved fantasy and enjoyed the thrill of all the mysteries this world had to offer. Don’t talk about religion and politics? That’s his first topic. He loved to see how people thought critically. He read constantly, always increasing his knowledge of how the world works. He always had an answer and it was usually right. He was one of a kind. He was my father, a husband, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a brother in-law, a friend, and he will be missed.

He was employed as an application sales engineer with Videojet Technologies. David was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his son Joshua David Bequette; wife Marilyn Taylor; Marilyn’s son Jon Paul Ellison; Marilyn’s daughters Rebecca (Andrew) Adams, and April Taylor; sisters Nancy (William) Dailey, Pat (Frederick) Vogel, Kathy Steppig and Sharon (Saleem) Odeh; brother Stephen (Donna) Bequette; nephews Craig (Melanie) Dailey, Ryan (Leann) Bequette, Tyler and Michael Bequette, Nick (Kim) Odeh, Mark (Amber) Vogel and Jason Vogel; nieces Kimberley (Eric) Tate and Laura (Erik) Steele; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Janice Bequette and brothers-in-law, Bill Dailey, Fritz Vogel and Buddy Steppig.

At David’s request, there will be no public services.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.