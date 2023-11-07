Karl I. Buckman | Obituary

Karl Irvin Buckman, 60, of Waterloo, died Nov. 3, 2023, after a long fought battle with NASH (Non-Alcoholic Cirrhosis of the Liver). He was born on June 22, 1963, in Antelope Valley, Calif. Karl was a caring, creative, devoted, and humorous individual who brought joy to those around him.

Karl attended Waterloo High School, graduating in 1981, where he was very active in both band and drama club. He furthered his education and obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Throughout his career, Karl held various positions, including real estate agent, restaurant general manager and restaurant owner. He excelled in his professional endeavors and made many positive impacts throughout his career.

Outside of work, Karl had a passion for cooking, sports, community theater and philanthropy. He found joy in preparing delicious creative meals, being an overall sports enthusiast, participating in local theater productions and in supporting his local community by organizing and participating in fundraising activities both personally and through his restaurant Subliminal Subs.

Karl Irvin Buckman will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace.

Karl is survived by his beloved wife, Candance Buckman (nee Morris), and sons Zachary and Isaac Buckman. He is also survived by his brother Chuck (Caroline) Buckman, sister Pam (Glenn) Crook, brother Jason (Torian) Buckman, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Karl was preceded in death by his father Charles Buckman, mother Wanda Buckman, sister Teresa Tucker and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gordon and Gelea Speck.

A celebration of life to honor Karl’s memory will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Pearl’s in Waterloo. Food will be served from 2-4 p.m. as a tribute to Karl’s love for cooking.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to NASH through Liverfoundation.org. Your support will help further research and provide assistance to those affected by this condition.