Imogene P. Toal | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 31, 2023

Imogene P. Toal (nee McCarthy), 86, of Columbia, died Oct. 30, 2023, in Swansea. She was born June 27, 1937, in Red Bud.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo; the Illinois Liquor Association and IBLA.

She is survived by her children Donna (Craig) Bayer, Tom (Rhonda) Toal and Chris Toal; grandchildren Jason (Katie), Becky (Nathan), Josh, Chris, (Amanda), Nick (Chelsey), Thomas (Paige), Tayler, Ashley, Shannon, Sam (McKenzie), Talia (Matthew) and Zachary (Madalyn); great-grandchildren Allie, Cadence, Carter, Conway and Magnolia; sister Maureen Cotton; brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Imogene is preceded in death by her husband Don L. Toal; parents Frank Daniel and Luella Elizabeth (nee Purtle) McCarthy; sisters Rose Marie Guebert, Ina Mae Braun and Joan Rahn; and brothers Frank McCarthy Jr. and Gerald McCarthy.

Visitation: is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 8 and 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: ProMedica Hospice; or National Breast Cancer Foundation.

