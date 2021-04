Emergency personnel responded about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to a rollover crash with multiple fatalities on Bluff Road at Trout Hollow Road just north of Valmeyer.

A Valmeyer police officer observed one of the vehicles involved traveling at a high rate of speed and was following behind it but had not activated its police sirens for a stop attempt.

There apparently was a second vehicle in the crash, but its involvement has not yet been determined.

Check for more information as it becomes available.