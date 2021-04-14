Waterloo service website goes live

The website that makes volunteering easier in Waterloo is now live.

Spearheaded by local attorney Amanda Chase in partnership with the city, waterloohasheart.com includes a database of all civic organizations and volunteer opportunities, a way for residents to input hours of community service so the town can track its efforts and a page dedicated to those who have been honored in some way for their service.

“We live in such an amazing area where people are continually putting others first,” Chase told the Republic-Times when discussing the website in February. “There are neighbors who value empathy and compassion, and I just hope the website will be a tool to help those people.”