Fall Sports Preview 2023 now available

Republic-Times- August 30, 2023

The Aug. 30 issue of the Republic-Times contains the Fall Sports Preview for local school sports teams.

Pick up a copy to see schedules, team season preview, photos and more for Waterloo, Columbia, Valmeyer, Dupo and Gibault high schools.

The Republic-Times has made the e-Edition for this issue available to everybody. To view, click here and click “view a free demo” on the login page.

For a printable list of all school schedules, click here.

Republic-Times

